GROUNDBREAKING TAKES PLACE FOR GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER

A CEREMONIAL GROUNDBREAKING WAS HELD NEXT TO THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER THURSDAY.

DIGNITARIES BRAVED STRONG WINDS TO TURN A SHOVEL FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THE GOAL IS TO COMPLETE THE STRUCTURE BY JULY OF 2018:

THE GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER WILL ALLOW EXPANSION OF ART CENTER CLASSES AND ENHANCE THE COLLABORATION WITH SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS:

HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THE PROJECT CAME IN UNDER BUDGET:

HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS OTHER IMPROVEMENTS ARE NOW PLANNED FOR THE MAIN ART CENTER BUILDING:

THE GILCHRIST FOUNDATION PROVIDED A MILLION DOLLAR NAMING GIFT TO THE PROJECT AND HAS SUPPORTED ART CENTER PROJECTS FOR MORE THAN A DECADE.