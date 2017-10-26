DRIVER PLEADS GUILTY IN ALCESTER FATAL ACCIDENT

The woman behind the wheel of a car that struck a group of people, killing three outside an Alcester nursing home, has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge.

Eighty-one-year-old Patricia Berg appeared in Union County Court Thursday where a judge revoked her license for a year and fined her $120.

Berg told the judge “I’m just very sorry.”

Berg pulled into the Alcester Care and Rehab Center last July and stepped on the gas instead of the brakes causing her car to strike residents and staff who were outside for a physical therapy session.

Five others were injured.

AP