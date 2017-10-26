CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR TONIGHT

The six candidates running for three open seats on the city council of Sioux City will take questions in a candidates forum this evening at City Hall.

Incumbent Councilmen Pete Groetken, Dan Moore and Alex Watters are looking to retain their seats on the council.

The three challengers are Jake Jungers, Dennis Quinn and Doug Waples.

The six candidates advanced to the November election by advancing from the October 10th city primary election.

Tonight’s forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sioux City.

It will be held in the 5th floor city council chambers.

The candidates will take questions from a panel of local news media members and then answer questions submitted by the audience.

The event begins at 7pm and will also be televised live on cable channel 10.