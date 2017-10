THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4:00 PM 10/25/17

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN TWO SEMIS AND A PICK-UP TRUCK IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHORTLY BEFORE NOON WEDNESDAY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY PAUL BETSWORTH SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE PICK-UP TRUCK PULLING A TRAILER FAILED TO STOP AT AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 140 AND COUNTY ROAD C-44 BETWEEN KINGSLEY AND REMSEN:

OC…….THAT IT WAS PULLING. ;18

THE SOUTHBOUND SEMI ON 140 OVERTURNED INTO A DITCH, SPILLING CORN FEED ONTO THE HIGHWAY.

THE DRIVER OF THE OVERTURNED SEMI WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE OTHER TWO DRIVERS WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG/KPTH