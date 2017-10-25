SUSPECT SHOT WHILE BREAKING INTO SAC CITY APARTMENT

Sac City Police say a suspect who broke into an apartment in that city early Wednesday morning was shot twice by an occupant of the apartment.

Police say the suspect, Bendji Joseph of Fort Dodge, forcibly entered the apartment intending to assault a the resident.

Miguel Alcantara, one of the apartment’s occupants, fired two shots at Joseph with a 9mm pistol, hitting the suspect twice.

Joseph is hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City in stable condition.

Joseph has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.

The investigation of the incident is continuing.