SIOUX CITY HOSTS IOWA TOURISM CONFERENCE

SIOUX CITY IS PLAYING HOST TO TOURISM OFFICIALS FROM AROUND THE STATE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

IT’S FOR THE ANNUAL IOWA TOURISM CONFERENCE BEING HELD AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

JESSICA O’RILEY OF THE IOWA TOURISM OFFICE SAYS IT’S THE STATE’S PREMIERE EDUCATIONAL AND NETWORKING EVENT FOR TOURISM:

AND NETWORKING IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE EVENT FOR THOSE WHO ARE ATTENDING:

SIOUX CITY IS APPARENTLY HOSTING THE CONFERENCE FOR THE LAST TIME.

O’RILEY SAYS THE CONFERENCE WILL NO LONGER BE ROTATED AFTER THIS YEAR AND WILL HAVE A PERMANENT SITE IN DES MOINES STARTING IN 2018:

OVER 250 PEOPLE ARE ATTENDING THE EVENT.