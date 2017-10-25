NEBRASKA TEEN SENTENCED IN FATAL ROLLOVER CASE

An Albion, Nebraska man has been given 30 days in jail and fined $1,000 for the crash death of a passenger in his vehicle.

19-year-old Blake Baldwin was sentenced Tuesday in Stanton County Court.

Baldwin had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29th when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll.

Baldwin and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.