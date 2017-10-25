MOST IOWA UNIONS VOTE TO RECERTIFY

A state official says most union locals in Iowa have voted to recertify, but about 30 union locals will dismantle following elections required by Iowa’s new collective bargaining law.

Mike Cormack, chairman of the Public Employment Relations Board, based his estimate Wednesday on preliminary results from recertification elections held over two weeks ending Tuesday.

He says nearly 430 union units secured enough votes to continue, while 31 units did not.

In Sioux City, Local 234 District 3 of the international Union of Operating Engineers had 106 of 114 members vote to recertify.

328 of 402 members of the Sioux City Education Support Personnel Association also voted yes as did 42 of 45 members of the School Bus Drivers Association.

The recertification elections were required under a law approved this year by the Iowa Legislature that eliminated most collective bargaining rights for public workers.

Cormack says more than 28,400 employees voted, with more than 23,000 supporting retaining their unions and a little over 530 supporting decertification.

Those who don’t participate are counted as “no” votes.