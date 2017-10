FIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

A NEIGHBOR SAW SMOKE COMING FROM THE BACK OF THE HOUSE LOCATED IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF WEST 14TH STREET AND DIALED 9-1-1.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CREWS EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE .

NO ONE WAS INSIDE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG