COSTLY REPAIRS NEEDED FOR WOODBURY COURTHOUSE

A consultant says the nearly 100-year-old Woodbury County Courthouse needs $12 million dollars in exterior repairs.

That was the total figure consultant Pete Franks gave in his report to the Woodbury County Supervisors at their tuesday afternoon meeting.

The exterior has deteriorated so much that officials have been able to pull entire bricks from the foundation in some places.

County officials last year had estimated the repair price tag at $2.1 million.

The supervisors will decide at a future meeting when to start the repairs and how to pay for them.

Activities for the 100th anniversary of the building are being planned for next spring.

The courthouse, designed by famed architect William Steele, is considered the largest publicly owned Prairie School-design building in the world.

It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1996.

AP contributed to this story