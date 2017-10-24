SENTENCING DATE SET FOR HERNANDEZ

A sentencing date has been set for a Denison, Iowa man who was found guilty last week of charges in the death of a 15 year old girl.

26-year-old Ramon Hernandez was convicted of vehicular homicide and eight drug related counts by a Crawford County jury.

His sentencing date has been set for December 8th at 10:00 a.m. in Denison.

Hernandez was the driver of a vehicle that plunged into the Boyer River last January 18th near Denison, leading to the drowning death of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta.

Hernandez and three other teens safely escaped the vehicle.