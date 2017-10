MAYOR DEFENDS CITY POLICE & FIRE DEPARTMENTS RECOVERY EFFORTS

MAYOR BOB SCOTT IS DEFENDING SIOUX CITY’S POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS FOR THEIR ACTIONS IN RECOVERING A CAR AND THREE HISPANIC VICTIMS THAT WENT INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER LAST MONDAY.

THE MAYOR SAYS CRITICISM OF THEIR PLANNING AND ACTION TO PULL OUT THE VEHICLE WAS UNWARRANTED AND UNFAIR:

SCOTT SAYS THE RIVER’S RESPONSIBILITY IS FEDERAL, BUT THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS DID NOTHING TO HELP RECOVER THE CAR AND VICTIMS:

THE MAYOR ALSO SAYS AARON LISLE, THE DIVER WHO WENT INTO THE RIVER TO HELP RECOVER THE VEHICLE, DESERVES A COMMENDATION FOR RISKING HIS LIFE AS A VOLUNTEER IN THE EFFORT.

SCOTT MADE HIS COMMENTS AT THE END OF MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.