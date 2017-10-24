INGRAM SENTENCED TO PRISON IN NEBRASKA

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison in Nebraska after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted child enticement.

Court documents state that 47-year-old Neil J. Ingram was ordered to serve six to twelve years in prison Monday after admitting he used an electronic device to attempt to lure a 15-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activity.

Detectives say their investigation began March 8th when Ingram began online conversations with the 15 year old, using lewd language and sending sexually explicit images.

Ingram was arrested in Bellevue in April when he traveled there to meet with the 15-year-old.

It turned out Ingram had been communicating with law enforcement officials posing as an underage female.

Under Nebraska sentencing laws, Ingram must serve 3 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

He must then register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

