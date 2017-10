BURGLARY SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN MORNINGSIDE

TWO SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING BURGLARY CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO BREAK INTO A PAIR OF SIOUX CITY BARS TUESDAY MORNING.

30 YEAR OLD JERARDO CEJA AND 45 YEAR OLD MARIANNE WISEMAN, BOTH OF CALIFORNIA, WERE ARRESTED IN MORNINGSIDE AFTER POLICE SAY THEY ATTEMPTED TO BURGLARIZE JIM’S LOUNGE ON STONE AVENUE AROUND 10:30A.M.

THE TWO ARE ALSO SUSPECTED OF BURGLARIZING THE HALF MOON BAR AND GRILL AT 714 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD EARLIER IN THE DAY.

CEJA AND WISEMAN ARE EACH CHARGED WITH SECOND AND THIRD DEGREE BURGLARY, TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS.

THEY ARE EACH BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $27-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

POLICE SAY THE TWO SUSPECTS ARE BELIEVED TO BE CONNECTED WITH NUMEROUS OTHER BURGLARIES THROUGHOUT THE MIDWEST.

