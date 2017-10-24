BPI ACCEPTING RELIEF FUND APPLICATIONS FROM FORMER EMPLOYEES

Last month, Beef Products Incorporated announced it was establishing a $10 Million fund to assist former employees who were adversely impacted by their 2012 plant closings.

The company has now finalized the process for former employees to apply for financial relief from that fund.

Two website links have been set up to apply on-line, and you may find the links below.

Decisions regarding fund participation will be based on criteria such as length of service with BPI, unemployment or other benefits the former employee may have received, and other factors.

BPI will be assisted in the review process by the local Chambers of Commerce and other groups.

If you require assistance or don’t have computer access to complete the application, you may call the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at 255-7903 or stop by their office at 101 Pierce Street.

Applications should be submitted no later than November 18th