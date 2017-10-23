SIOUX CENTER TEACHER FACES CRIMINAL CHARGES

A Sioux Center teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with children.

35-year-old Curtis Van Dam of Sioux Center is charged with Lascivious Acts with a child, a Class C Felony, and Lascivious Conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor.

Sioux Center Police Chief Paul Adkins says a complaint was filed with police on October 18th of alleged inappropriate conduct between Van Dam, who is a teacher at the Sioux Center Christian School, and a student attending the school.

The charges state that Van Dam allegedly committed a lascivious act with a child on October 17th and lascivious conduct with a minor approximately 3 weeks earlier.

Van Dam was arrested and transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was held on $5000 bond.

Chief Adkins says the investigation is continuing and additional charges are anticipated.