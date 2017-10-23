KING NOT SATISFIED WITH BORDER WALL PROTOTYPES

Iowa Congressman Steve King was in California last week to see prototypes for “the wall” along the southern border.

King, a former contractor, considers the workmanship “great,” but says the 30-foot-tall sections are not “conducive” to a construction zone that will be hundreds of miles long.

Congress has not approved funding for completing a wall along the southern U.S. border, but six firms were chosen in August to build eight examples of what they would erect if chosen to build the barrier.

King has asked for a meeting with President Trump to discuss his concerns about the prototypes.

The government is spending 20-million dollars on the prototypes and erecting a wall along the southern border was one of the promises Trump made during the 2016 campaign.

King says Trump needs to appoint someone to oversee the project.

There’s been some discussion of linking funding for enhanced border security with providing some sort of legal status to young adults who were children when their parents brought them into the country illegally.

Radio Iowa