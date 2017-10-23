IOWA WITHDRAWS OBAMACARE WAIVER REQUEST

Iowa officials have withdrawn the state’s request for a federal waiver to adjust the federal health care law rules and help as many as 72-thousand Iowans buy individual insurance policies for 2018.

The U.S. Treasury Department was “several weeks away” from calculating the state’s financial commitment to the plan, plus Governor Kim Reynolds says ObamaCare is too rigid and state officials, ultimately, lacked the flexibility to make any alternative work.

OC………can’t afford that.” ;13

State Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen estimates as many as 22-thousand Iowans will find the premiums for individual health policies too expensive and will go without insurance next year.

OC…..to fix it.” :04

Last spring, Iowa faced no health carriers in all 99 counties for the individual health insurance market.

