IOWA STATE U. NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

The Iowa Board of Regents has chosen the dean of Iowa State University’s agriculture college as the school’s next president.

The board Monday appointed Wendy Wintersteen as Iowa State’s 16th president, filling a position left vacant when Steven Leath took a job as president of Auburn University.

The 61-year-old Wintersteen has been dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences since 2006.

Her contract is for five years, and she’ll be paid $525,000 in her first year, $550,000 in her second year and $590,000 in year three.

She’ll also receive a package of deferred compensation.