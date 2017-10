HEBERT’S COURT HEARING CONTINUED

A COURT HEARING FOR AN AKRON, IOWA WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN CONTINUED.

A JUDGE CONTINUED THE INITIAL APPEARANCE AND PRELIMINARY HEARING FOR 33 YEAR OLD BECKY HEBERT TO NOVEMBER 13TH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HEBERT IS CHARGED WITH THE OCTOBER 5TH FATAL SHOOTING OF HER HUSBAND, 40 YEAR OLD JEREMY HEBERT, AT THEIR HOME.

JEREMY HEBERT HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY IN SEPTEMBER BY A PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY OF DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND OTHER CRIMES AGAINST HIS WIFE.

A RESTRAINING ORDER HAD ALSO BEEN ISSUED AGAINST HIM FORBIDDING CONTACT WITH BECKY HEBERT.