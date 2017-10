DRIVE-BY SHOOTING ALONG HAMILTON BOULEVARD

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER THIS MORNING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND.

AUTHORITIES ARRIVED AT THE HOSPITAL AT 2:26 A.M. AND SPOKE TO THE VICTIM, SUFFERING NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INDIVIDUAL SAID THEY WERE THE VICTIM OF A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING WHILE DRIVING ALONG HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.