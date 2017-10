CITY COUNCIL APPROVES LAMB ARTS AGREEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A $350,000 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN FROM THE CITY THAT WILL ALLOW LAMB ARTS TO PURCHASE THE FORMER KCAU BUILDING AT 625 DOUGLAS STREET.

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY HELPED PUT THE AGREEMENT TOGETHER:

DIANA WOOLEY, THE C-E-O OF LAMB ARTS, ANNOUNCED AN ELEVEN MILLION DOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN LAST FRIDAY TO RENOVATE THE BUILDING INTO A PERFORMING ARTS CENTER:

THE HISTORIC BUILDING WAS HOME TO THE ORIGINAL CITY AUDITORIUM AND THE TOMBA BALLROOM BEFORE BEING USED AS A TV STATION.