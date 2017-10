Here is last night’s Davenport Cleaners Halftime Show interview with Michael Rapaport, the actor, director, podcast host, and author of THIS BOOK HAS BALLS: Sports Rants from the MVP of Trash Talking (Touchstone – October 24, 2017):

Michael has a bunch of IMDB credits, as well as the “I am Rapaport” podcast. And his Twitter feed is fantastic, which includes all sorts of video rants about every topic under the sun. Enjoy!