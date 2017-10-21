DEBORAH COPAKEN – THE ABCs OF PARENTHOOD: An Alphabet of Parenting Advice

Co-Author: Deborah Copaken (with Randy Polumbo)

Book: THE ABCs OF PARENTHOOD: An Alphabet of Parenting Advice

Publishing: Chronicle Books (August 29, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A wise, warm, and witty gift for new (and gently used) parents seeking to raise positive, thoughtful children, this alphabet book brims with the advice only those who’ve been there can give. From “D is for Dog” (get one) to “P is for Praise” (do it often but appropriately) to “R is for Romance” (keep it alive after the kids come), each mini essay is coupled with a smart, letter-appropriate full-color photograph in these delightfully grown-up ABCs.