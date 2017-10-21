ART CENTER PARKING TO BE LIMITED

If you’re visiting the Sioux City Art Center, you will need to park on the nearby streets.

Construction on the new Gilchrist Learning Center is scheduled to begin soon, and the construction area has been fenced off.

That fencing will eliminate most public parking on the Art Center campus for the duration of the construction project.

The city has reserved the 13 parking spaces adjacent to the Art Center campus on Nebraska Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets as available only to Art Center visitors.

Payment will not be required for the parking meters.

The current Art Center entrance off of 3rd Street will be limited to staff and deliveries.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Gilchrist Learning Center will take place next Thursday at 11:00 a.m.