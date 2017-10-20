SPENCER STUDENT CRITICAL AFTER SCHOOL FIGHT

Police in Spencer, Iowa say they are investigating a fight late Thursday afternoon that took place at the Spencer High School.

Investigators say the fight that took place between two students on school grounds shortly after classes were dismissed.

An officer met with one of the students and a parent.

The student was treated at the Spencer Hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls Avera McKennan Hospital with a critical injury.

Police say the names of the juveniles involved will not be released and there’s no word of any charges being filed.