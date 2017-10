POLICE HONOR EFFORTS BY OFFICERS & PERSONNEL

SIOUX CITY POLICE HELD A CEREMONY THURSDAY NIGHT TO CELEBRATE ACCOMPLISHMENTS BY LOCAL PERSONNEL.

CHIEF REX MUELLER INTRODUCED FIVE OFFICERS WHO JUST COMPLETED THEIR PROBATIONARY YEAR AND HAVE BECOME FULL FLEDGED MEMBERS OF THE DEPARTMENT:

OC…IT’S A MILESTONE. :20

HE ALSO OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED THE PROMOTIONS OF MARK KIRKPATRICK TO CAPTAIN, BRAND BOLLINGER TO LIEUTENANT AND LORI NOLTZE TO SERGEANT.

CHIEF MUELLER ALSO PRESENTED PLAQUES TO A PAIR OF DISPATCHERS AT THE CITY’S 9-1-1 EMERGENCY CENTER.

THOSE DISPATCHERS PERFORMED C-P-R IN JUNE AND JULY ON TWO OF THEIR CO-WORKERS WHO WERE STRICKEN WHILE WORKING ON THE JOB:

OC…HOW MUCH THEY’RE APPRECIATED. ;13

THE CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON THE RIVERFRONT.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE