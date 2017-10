LAMB ARTS TO RELOCATE TO FORMER KCAU DOWNTOWN BUILDING

LAMB ARTS REGIONAL THEATRE & SCHOOL HAS ANNOUNCED AN ELEVEN MILLION DOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN TO RENOVATE THE FORMER KCAU-TV BUILDING AT 625 DOUGLAS ST INTO A PERFORMING ARTS CENTER.

DIANA WOOLEY, THE C-E-O OF LAMB, SAYS THE BUILDING THAT WAS CONSTRUCTED IN 1909 WILL BE RESTORED AND RE-IMAGINED INTO THE NEW HOME FOR THE THEATER:

THE PROJECT WILL ALSO INCLUDE A TWO STORY ATRIUM WITH A SKYLIGHT AS YOU ENTER THE BUILDING, A CABARET BAR OPEN SIX NIGHTS A WEEK, CLASSROOMS, OFFICES AND A CATERING KITCHEN.

WOOLEY SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE ANOTHER SMALLER THEATER AREA:

THE HISTORIC BUILDING WAS HOME TO THE ORIGINAL CITY AUDITORIUM AND THE TOMBA BALLROOM BEFORE BEING USED AS A TV STATION.

WOOLEY WANTS TO SEE THE PROJECT COMPLETED IN TIME FOR A MILESTONE SEASON FOR LAMB:

THE PROJECT IS CONTINGENT ON CITY COUNCIL APPROVAL OF A $350,000 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN FROM THE CITY THAT WILL ALLOW THE NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION TO PURCHASE THE BUILDING.

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE TO APPROVE A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH LAMB ARTS ON MONDAY.