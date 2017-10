FORMER BOSTON POLICE CHIEF TALKS ABOUT EVENT SECURITY PREPARATION

TERROR ATTACKS ACROSS AMERICA HAVE PROMPTED AUTHORITIES TO CONSTANTLY UPDATE HOW THEY PREPARE AND RESPOND TO MASS CASUALTY EVENTS SUCH AS THE RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS IN LAS VEGAS.

DAN LINSKEY WAS CHIEF OF THE BOSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WHEN THE BOMBINGS OCCURRED IN THAT CITY DURING THE RUNNING OF ITS ANNUAL MARATHON.

LINSKEY WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FRIDAY AT THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE’S ANNUAL LUNCHEON, AND TALKED ABOUT WHAT HIS DEPARTMENT DID BEFORE AND AFTER THE MARATHON ATTACK:

LINSKEY SAYS IT’S KEY FOR PEOPLE TO PREPARE FOR THE WORST BUT PRAY IT NEVER HAPPENS:

LINSKEY SAYS HE HAD A GREAT PLAN IN PLACE THE DAY THE MARATHON STARTED, BUT HAD TO THROW IT AWAY AND ADAPT ONCE THE BOMBS WENT OFF.

THE EVENT WAS HELD AT THE DELTA MARRIOTT HOTEL IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.