PEARL STREET PARK ADDS DOWNTOWN GREENSPACE

Sioux City’s newest downtown park was officially dedicated Thursday.

A ribbon cutting was held for the Pearl Street Park located across the street from the LaunchPad Children’s Museum.

Creating the modern downtown park had been a goal of Regina Roth, who helped make the park become a reality:

The park includes musical play features, shade structures and paved walking paths and will also house two permanent art sculptures.

Bob Fitch, director of the LaunchPad Children’s Museum, says they will eventually have programs geared to use the park:

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department utilized a design created by ISU graduate students transforming a former parking lot into the much needed downtown recreational green space.