GPAC 2017-18 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Concordia totaled 100 points to top the preseason coaches’ poll to win the 207-18 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship. The Bulldogs tallied 10 first place votes while Dakota Wesleyan, picked second with 90 points, grabbed the one other first place vote.

Morningside was tabbed third by the coaches with 78 points, followed closely by Northwestern with 76 points. Hastings with 65 points rounded out the top five.

Last year Concordia took the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC, with Dakota Wesleyan finishing as runner-up in the tournament. In all, five teams (Morningside, Dakota Wesleyan, Concordia, Northwestern and Hastings) qualified for the NAIA Women’s Basketball DII National Championship Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center.

Points were awarded on an 10-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2017-18 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: