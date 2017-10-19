CHEN ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife outside of South Sioux City’s police station has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen filed written pleas Monday in Dakota County District Court to the murder charge, first-degree domestic assault and a felony weapons count.

He is accused of shooting 33-year-old Mei Huang on September 6th in the parking lot of the police station.

No trial date has been set in the case.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for December 1st.

Chen remains held in the Dakota County Jail on $1.25 million dollars bail.