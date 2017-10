AT&T ROBBED OVERNIGHT IN ANOTHER “SMASH AND GRAB”

ANOTHER SIOUX CITY BUSINESS WAS BURGLARIZED OVERNIGHT IN A “SMASH AND GRAB” ROBBERY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE AT&T STORE, NEXT TO CARIBOU COFFEE, ALONG HAMILTON BOULEVARD AT 1:18 A.M.

THE FRONT WINDOW OF THE STORE WAS SMASHED OUT AND AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF MERCHANDISE WAS STOLEN.

THIS IS THE THIRD “SMASH AND GRAB” ROBBERY IN SIOUX CITY IN THE PAST TWO DAYS.

AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR FOUR INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN PREVIOUS BURGLARIES AT YOUNKERS AND THE URBAN CASUAL CLOTHING STORE.

OFFICERS SUSPECT THE SAME INDIVIDUALS WERE INVOLVED IN THE AT&T ROBBERY.