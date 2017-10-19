2017-18 GPAC Men’s Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Northwestern totaled 79 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2017-2018 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Red Raiders tallied seven first place votes. Dakota Wesleyan garnered two first place votes and was picked to finish second with 73 points.

Briar Cliff picked up the final first place vote and was picked to finish third with 61 points. Morningside with 57 points and Midland with 54 points round out the top five spots in the poll.

Briar Cliff won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC with a record of 14-4 in conference play. Northwestern, who was the two seed, took the GPAC postseason tournament with a win over BCU. In all, four teams (Dakota Wesleyan, Briar Cliff, Northwestern and Midland) qualified for the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament in Point Lookout, Missouri.

Points were awarded on a 9-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2017-18 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: