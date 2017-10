SOUTH SIOUX CITY RECEIVES GREEN ENERGY AWARD

SOUTH SIOUX CITY WAS PRESENTED AN AWARD WEDNESDAY AT THE 5TH ANNUAL BIOENERGY DAY HELD AT THE MARRIOTT DELTA MARINA INN HOTEL.

THE AWARD FROM MARK GABRIEL, C-E-O OF THE WESTERN AREA POWER ADMINISTRATION, WAS FOR THE CITY’S EFFORTS IN CREATING LOCAL GREEN ENERGY PROJECTS.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST AND CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS ACCEPTED THE AWARD:

HEDQUIST ALSO SAYS GREEN STAR’S ANNOUNCEMENT OF A $53-MILLION DOLLAR EXPANSION SHOULD PROVIDE SAVINGS IN ELECTRICITY COSTS FOR SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS.