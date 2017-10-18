OWNER SAYS CLOSING LITTLE CHICAGO WAS TOUGH DECISION

The manager of Sioux City’s Lttle Chicago Deli says it was a tough decision to close the business last weekend.

Mark Wilkens had operated the sandwich shop since 1988:

The deli at 4th and Nebraska Streets closed early Friday afternoon and then posted Sunday on its Facebook page that it would not be re-opening.

Wilkens says he appreciates the response he’s received from long-time customers:

Wilkens says he hasn’t made any future plans but will come up with something to do soon.