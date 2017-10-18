HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – WEEK 9 – Johnston @ East, 10-20-2017

THE BOYS WRAP UP AT OLSEN!

Oh, how fast a regular season goes! It’s Week 9 of high school football here on KSCJ, the final week of the 2017 regular season. Tonight, the boys are at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside College in Sioux City to bring you all the action as the East High Black Raiders (4-4, 3-1), led by head coach Bob Goodvin, welcome the visiting Johnston Dragons (7-1, 4-0) to the field in this Class 4A, District 1 showdown.

In East wins Friday night, they will claim a 3-way tie for the division championship with Johnston and Waukee, something they’ve never accomplished in school history. However, the point differential between the three teams this season is too much for the Black Raiders to overcome so Johnston and Waukee are headed to the playoffs. East’s season will end tonight.

Our other local team vying for a playoff spot this week is Bishop Heelan in Class 4A, District 1, whose 4-2 district record has them in a 3-way tie for second place, with Storm Lake and Spencer. This week, the Crusaders are facing a Spirit Lake team with a 3-3 district record, putting them in third place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton sits alone atop the district with its 6-0 record as they face Storm Lake tonight. So the real battle is for second place in the district. Spencer is at Algona. If Bishop Heelan loses tonight, they’re done for the year. However, if Bishop Heelan beats Spirit Lake, the will get a playoff spot if Spencer somehow loses to Algona. But, if Spencer beats Algona, even if Bishop Heelan wins, Spencer will take the playoff spot because it holds the head-to-head match-up advantage over the Crusaders. So, the Crusaders need some help to see post-season action.

Of course, there are two wild card slots available in each Class and the algorithms involved in that are too complex to explain here. Well, not really, but I’m already bored with all these scenarios so if you really care, just wait until about midnight Friday night and the Iowa High School Athletics Association will tell you who’s in.

It’s been a weird week in sports.

The NBA regular season started this week and the headlines were dominated the first couple days by one issue: injuries.

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward, who signed a 4-year, $128 million contract in July, left the team’s season opener on Tuesday night after he suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle. Hayward landed awkwardly on the floor following an attempted alley-oop pass from Kyrie Irving. His leg collapsed under the weight of his body.

The scene was horrific. Hayward’s foot appeared to be at a 90-degree angle from his leg and he was carted off the floor on a stretcher. Photos of the injury are available online, as are the video clips. You can Google them for yourselves. I just ate.

Hayward played his college hoops at Butler University, where he was part of the 2010 NCAA Tournament runner-up team. He was drafted by the Utah Jazz later that year.

The injury bug also bit the Chicago Bulls when power forward Nikola Mirotic suffered a concussion and facial fractures on Tuesday.

The weird part about Mirotic’s injury?

It happened during practice!

Well, that’s not so weird.

The weird part is the injuries occurred when Mirotic was punched in the face by his teammate, fellow power forward Bobby Portis.

Portis was suspended 8 games. Mirotic is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, and he needs to clear the concussion protocol. Something doesn’t seem right with that math.

The doer gets 8 games. The victim gets 4-6 weeks.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations (that’s a mouthful) John Paxson said on Wednesday, “Bobby Portis is not a bad person. He’s a good kid but he made a mistake.”

I’m sure we’ve all had co-workers we’d love to punch in the face. But, Portis is probably lucky he’s not facing criminal charges. I mean, that’s an assault, right?

And in the category of “The Gift that Keeps on Giving,” Rick Pitino sued Adidas this week, alleging the company tarnished his reputation by implicating him in a bribery scandal that has rocked the NCAA. Pitino’s lawyer said, “Coach Pitino swears that he had nothing to do with, and no knowledge, of the Adidas conspiracy.”

Nobody actually believes Pitino had no knowledge of any of the Adidas shenanigans.

During an interview with ESPN’s Jay Bilas this week, Pitino referred to a lie detector test. He told Bilas, “One of the toughest things you have to do — and I hope you never do it — is take a lie detector test.”

“I was asked two questions,” said Pitino. “And I said, ‘I want you to ask me if any other recruits in my tenure were ever given anything.’ And he [the polygraph examiner] said, ‘That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here for: Did you have any knowledge of the [Brian] Bowen family getting any money? Did you have any knowledge of an Adidas transaction?’

“I answered ‘absolutely not’ on both questions and passed the lie detector test. So I had no knowledge of any of this.”

Sorry, my mistake. A lie detector test is so reliable, it is considered admissible evidence in every court in the country. Oh, wait. It’s NOT considered admissible.

But wait, there’s more…

According to documents released by Pitino’s lawyer to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Pitino questioned two assistant coaches as to why Brian Bowen’s family was living at teh Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Before I go any further, let’s clear up a couple things. Brian Bowen is a 6-7 sophomore small forward at Louisville. He was implicated in the indictment last month as “Player-10”. A former 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Bowen had Creighton University on his short list before Louisville somehow emerged as his selection, seemingly out of nowhere. Here’s a story about Bowen’s journey to play for Pitino that could be called, “Mr. Bowen Goes to Louisville.”

As for the Galt House Hotel, extended stay suites range from $2,500-4,000 per month. Check out the hotel’s website. Pretty swank.

According to the Courier-Journal, in an interview with Carl Christiansen, a PI working for Pitino, interim Louisville men’s basketball coach David Padgett reportedly said he and an assistant coach were questioned by Pitino about why he wasn’t told Bowen’s family was living at the Galt House.

“(Pitino) told Kenny Johnson to check into the matter and find out how they could afford to live in the Galt House,” said Pitino’s legal team’s document relaying Padgett’s account of the incident. “Padgett stated he surmises Johnson responded to Pitino on his own because Padgett was not present when Johnson provided the coach further information about the Bowen’s (sic) living at the Galt House.

“Padgett stated at the time neither he or Johnson were aware the Bowens were living at the Galt House. Padgett recalls Pitino may have learned this as a result of a text from Brian Bowen’s mother to Pitino.”

Bowen’s mother, told Pitino via text message in September the family had moved to Louisville and was living at the hotel, according to the documents, which stated Pitino told an assistant coach to inform University of Louisville athletics’ compliance staff.

“There is no way Coach Pitino would have taken these actions if he had been involved in or had knowledge of the alleged bribery scheme,” the document said.

Bowen’s mother, per documents released by Pence, told Pitino’s legal team in a document dated Oct. 10 that “she is residing at the Gault (sic) House temporarily” and that she and Bowen’s father have never been married “but have lived together for about 21 years.”

Well, that clears that up!

Oh, and tarnishing his reputation?!

In 2009, it was revealed Pitino was being extorted by a lady with whom he’d had consensual sex and for whom he’d paid for an abortion.

Karen Cunagin Sypher was charged with demanding cars, tuition for her children and finally $10 million. The cops questioned Pitino, who said he gave the woman $3,000 to have an abortion.

After a crazy eight-day trial, she was convicted of lying to the FBI, retaliating against a witness and extortion for trying to force Pitino to give her money and other stuff in exchange for her silence on her allegations that he raped her twice in 2003, including once at a Louisville restaurant.

Sypher spent about 6 1/2 years in prison and is now on supervised release.

This ESPN story lays out Pitino’s wacky testimony at the trial. It’s a hoot.

Then, a couple years back, a former escort revealed the Louisville basketball team had hired her and other co-workers to…ahem…entertain recruits. Pitino blamed his assistant coaches and said he knew nothing of the events.

Pitino got a 5-game suspension over that deal, which was supposed to begin at the start of this season. But, Pitino got himself fired in the meantime. The school had previously banned itself from 2015-16 post-season play and received a fine and had to forfeit the money it made during 2012-15 post-season play.

So, the reputation thing…I think Adidas can simply walk into court, tell the judge “Google Rick Pitino,” and rest its case.

Anyway…

The boys will be all together again in the booth this week. Justin Barker will handle the play-by-play. Dan Vakulskas will provide the color commentary, citing obscure rules and sports precedent. Brian Vakulskas will be there in the interest of snark.

It’s been a rough week for JB.

JB found himself embroiled in yet another emotional argument Wednesday over a radio station program director’s most sensitive duty: Calling unsuccessful bidders for KSCJ Auction items.

All day, JB engaged in a battle of words with Skid Roadie, a DJ from a Missouri radio station, about whether he was disrespectful to the unsuccessful bidder on a riding lawn mower offered during the most recent auction. By the afternoon, he was embroiled in another controversy — whether he promised another unsuccessful bidder on a weed wacker a $25 check from his personal account.

JB said Roadie was lying when he said he told the wife of the unsuccessful riding lawn mower bidder “well, I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.”

JB challenged Roadie to make the accusation again, which he promptly did.

“Rock Station DJ totally fabricated what I said to the wife of an unsuccessful auction bidder (and I have proof). Sad!” JB tweeted early Wednesday, the morning after Roadien recounted the conversation in an interview on CNN.

JB never produced any “proof” and aides said there was no recording of the conversation that took place Monday night, while Roadien repeated his claim in a string of television interviews Wednesday.

“I didn’t hear the whole phone call but I did hear him say, ‘I’m sure he knew what he was signing up for but it still hurts,” Roadie said in a follow-up interview on CNN, describing JB’s comments as offensive.

Roadie also called JB “a sick man. He’s cold-hearted and he feels no pity or sympathy for anyone.”

For more on JB’s rough week, click here.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 Friday night, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 6:30 on KSCJ.

Pregame interview with East High Black Raiders head coach Bob Goodvin:

Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show opening segment:

Davenport Cleaners Halftime Show interview with Michael Rapaport, the actor, director, podcast host, and author of THIS BOOK HAS BALLS: Sports Rants from the MVP of Trash Talking: