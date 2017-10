GREEN STAR GASIFIERS PLANS $53-MILLION POWER PLANT

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMPANY HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD AN 8 MEGAWATT POWER PLANT IN THE ROTH INDUSTRIAL PARK.

TONY DEMIR, C-E-O OF GREEN STAR GASIFIERS, MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT WEDNESDAY AT THE 5TH ANNUAL BIOENERGY DAY IN SOUTH SIOUX:

THE COMPANY USES GASIFICATION, NOT INCINERATION, TO BREAK DOWN THE WOOD AND CREATE ELECTRICITY:

DEMIR SAYS THE PLANT WILL EMPLOY 29 FULL TIME PEOPLE:

CONSTRUCTION OF THE 53-MILLION-DOLLAR FACILITY WILL START NEXT SPRING WITH THE PLANT OPERATIONAL BY THE SPRING OF 2019.