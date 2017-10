HINTON WOMAN DIES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

Updated by Woody Gottburg 9:50 a.m. 10/18/17

A HINTON WOMAN WAS KILLED TUESDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE WHILE WALKING ALONG A PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROAD.

53 YEAR OLD SUE GOTTSCH DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT ON IMPERIAL AVENUE, NORTH OF C-70, JUST AFTER 7P.M.

GOTTSCH WAS TRANSPORTED BY AMBULANCE TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WHERE SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY INVESTIGATORS SAY GOTTSCH WAS WALKING SOUTH ON THE ROAD WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY THE SOUTHBOUND PICKUP TRUCK.

GOTTSCH WAS A TEACHER IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND ALSO WORKED FOR THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.