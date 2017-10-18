DRIVER CHARGED IN ALCESTER NURSING HOME FATAL CRASH

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has cited the driver who crashed into a nursing home in Alcester killing three people and injuring five others in July.

Eighty-one-year-old Patricia Berg is charged with careless driving.

Berg pulled into the Alcester Care and Rehab Center and stepped on the gas instead of the brakes causing her car to strike residents and staff who were outside for a physical therapy session.

Union County State’s Attorney Jerry Miller says Berg is scheduled to appear in magistrate court in Elk Point on October 26th.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

