BIG OX ENERGY RECEIVES E-P-A VIOLATION NOTICE

BIG OX ENERGY’S SOUTH SIOUX CITY PLANT HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FROM THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY DETAILING VIOLATIONS FOUND DURING A JANUARY INSPECTION THERE.

THE E-P-A LETTER STATES THAT DISCHARGES OF POLLUTANTS FROM BIG OX’S PLANT, ALONE OR WITH OTHER SOURCES, CREATED TOXIC GASES, VAPORS OR FUMES THAT COULD CAUSE WORKER HEALTH AND SAFETY PROBLEMS.

BIG OX MANAGER KEVIN BRADLEY SAYS HE WAS PREPARED FOR THE E-P-A NOTICE:

OC……..N.D.E.Q. :20

BRADLEY SAYS THE PLANT VIOLATIONS HAVE BEEN DEALT WITH:

OC…THEY’VE BEEN DOING. ;13

BRADLEY SAYS BIG OX HOPES TO CONTINUE A LONG TERM RELATIONSHIP WITH SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND ITS RESIDENTS:

OC…….ALL THOSE AROUND US. ;18

SEVERAL SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS WERE FORCED FROM THEIR HOMES LAST FALL BY HYDROGEN SULFIDE AND SEWER ODORS THAT CAME FROM BIG OX ENERGY’S PLANT AND OTHER SOURCES.

SOME OF THOSE RESIDENTS HAVE YET TO RETURN HOME AND HAVE SUED THE COMPANY AND THE CITY.

THAT ISSUE HAS YET TO BE RESOLVED.