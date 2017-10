FELON ARRESTED IN SERGEANT BLUFF FOR SHOTS FIRED

A MAN WAS ARRESTED AT A SERGEANT BLUFF HOTEL LAST NIGHT AFTER ALLEGEDLY FIRING A GUN.

SERGEANT BLUFF POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE RODEWAY INN, 103 SERGEANT SQUARE, AT 10:45 P.M. FOR SHOTS FIRED.

46 YEAR OLD SCOTT EUGENE STANLEY WAS ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

STANLEY IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND BOND.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENT.