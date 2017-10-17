COMPUTER GLITCHES SLOW DOWN IOWA COURT FILINGS

Iowa court clerks have had to resort to paper filings of briefs for the last two days because of a statewide failure of the court’s electronic data system.

State court spokesman Steve Davis says the problem was caused by computer software:

Davis says the court system’s computers were not hacked by an outside source:

That led to Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady issuing an order directing Iowa court clerks to accept paper filings until the problem is fixed.

Davis says the state is trying to revert to a safe backup date to fix the system:

Davis says the court’s I.T. department is continuing to work on the problem, but he didn’t know when it would be fixed.

Plymouth County was the first to file electronically in January 2010, with Woodbury County following soon afterwards.

The system went statewide on July 1st, 2015.