BURGLARS SMASH CLOTHING STORE WINDOWS IN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR FOUR SUBJECTS WHO SMASHED THE FRONT WINDOWS OUT OF TWO CLOTHING STORES OVERNIGHT.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE URBAN CASUAL CLOTHING STORE AT 3241 GORDON DRIVE AT 12:22 THIS MORNING.

ANOTHER ALARM WENT OFF AT YOUNKERS, INSIDE THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL, AT 12:55.

AUTHORITIES SAY FOUR SUSPECTS BROKE THE GLASS WINDOWS, RAN INTO THE STORES, GRABBED WHAT THEY COULD AND FLED THE SCENE.

DESCRIPTIONS OF THE INDIVIDUALS ARE VAGUE AT THIS TIME.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THESE CRIMES, PLEASE CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.