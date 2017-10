BOLDUC SWORN IN AS HEAD OF NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

The Nebraska State Patrol’s new superintendent has officially started his duties.

Colonel John A. Bolduc was sworn in Monday during a ceremony at the patrol’s headquarters in Lincoln.

Bolduc was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to replace former patrol Superintendent Brad Rice.

Ricketts fired Rice amid allegations that patrol leaders mishandled internal investigations.

Bolduc previously served as vice president of public safety and police chief at the Port of San Diego.