KEVIN HART TO PERFORM IN SIOUX CITY

One of the biggest names in comedy is coming to Sioux City to perform.

Kevin Hart brings his “Irresponsible Tour” to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, January 20th,

Hart was the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show.

Earlier this year,Hart’s book “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” debuted at Number One on the New York Times Bestseller list.

He will also soon appear in the Sony reboot of the film “Jumanji” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Tickets for the comedy show go on sale this Friday, October 20th, at 9am at the Tyson Center Box Office and online at TysonCenter.com.