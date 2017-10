One of Sioux City’s best known downtown restaurants has closed its doors.

The Little Chicago Deli at 4th and Nebraska Streets closed early Friday afternoon and then posted Sunday on its Facebook page that it would not be re-opening.

The post stated that “It is with great sadness after almost 30 years to announce that we are closing our doors. Thank you to all of our faithful customers for all of your love & support since 1988! God bless!”

No specific reason for the closing was mentioned.