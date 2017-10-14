SIOUX CITY TO DEDICATE NEW CHILDREN’S PARK

Sioux City will dedicate its newest downtown park on Thursday.

A ceremony for the Pearl Street Park located at 620 Pearl Street will take place October 19th at 1:30 p.m.

The new community park includes play surfaces, musical play features, shade structures, stone boulders, bicycle racks, paved walking paths, landscaping, and pedestrian lighting.

The park will also house two permanent art sculptures.

The new park is located across the street from the LaunchPad Children’s Museum and future events may include Food Truck Friday’s, outdoor concerts and family oriented activities.

The park project was completed thanks to a donation by Mrs.Regina Roth.