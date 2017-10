The PlyWood Trail Committee will host three community meetings on Monday and Tuesday to explain the project to area residents.

The first presentation takes place Monday at 5pm in the Willow Creek Golf Course Banquet Hall in Le Mars.

That’s followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hinton Community Center.

Then on Tuesday a meeting on the proposed recreational trail will take place at the Kissinger Community Center in Merrill.

That meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.