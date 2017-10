CITY SCHOOL STUDENTS TO TAKE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SURVEY

SOME SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL BE ASKED TO FILL OUT A STUDENT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SURVEY SOON.

JENNIFER GOMEZ, THE DISTRICT’S EQUITY DIRECTOR, SAYS A LETTER HAS BEEN SENT TO PARENTS OF 6TH THROUGH 12TH GRADERS WHO WILL TAKE THE SURVEY FROM OCTOBER 23RD THROUGH NOVEMBER 17TH:

GOMEZ SAYS THE STUDENT SURVEY COVERS A VARIETY OF ISSUES:

GOMEZ SAYS THE DISTRICT USES THE SURVEY RESULTS TO HELP SHAPE CURRICULUM AND COUNSELING STRATEGIES:

THE SURVEY TAKES ABOUT 20 MINUTES TO COMPLETE AND GOMEZ SAYS ALMOST ALL OF THE STUDENTS TAKE IT SINCE IT IS CONFIDENTIAL.

THIS IS THE THIRD YEAR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS GIVEN THE SURVEY FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENTS OF EDUCATION AND PUBLIC HEALTH TO THE STUDENTS.